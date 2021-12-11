Greenfield drums Shorewood in sound fashion 80-49

Greenfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 80-49 victory over Shorewood in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 10.

Greenfield fought to an 80-49 half margin at Shorewood’s expense.

Greenfield darted in front of Shorewood 34-24 to begin the second half.

In recent action on December 3, Shorewood faced off against Milwaukee Lutheran and Greenfield took on Brown Deer on December 3 at Brown Deer High School. Click here for a recap

