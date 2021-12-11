ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Razor thin: Wauwatosa West earns tough victory over Wauwatosa East 48-40

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Wauwatosa West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Wauwatosa East 48-40 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on November 30, Wauwatosa East faced off against Milwaukee Messmer and Wauwatosa West took on West Bend East on December 1 at West Bend East High School. For a full recap, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0dK1ehk300

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Racine Lutheran takes down Somers Shoreland Lutheran 68-48

Racine Lutheran earned a convincing 68-48 win over Somers Shoreland Lutheran in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 3, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Racine Lutheran took on Wilmot on December 4 at Wilmot High School. For a full recap, click here.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

West Allis Central hammers Milwaukee Bay View into submission 89-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for West Allis Central’s 89-36 throttling of Milwaukee Bay View in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 11. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Tremper takes a toll on Racine William Horlick 56-44

Kenosha Tremper grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11. In recent action on December 3, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Racine William Horlick took on Oak Creek on December 3 at Oak Creek High School. For more, click here.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Racine County, WI
Basketball
West Bend, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Wauwatosa, WI
Education
West Bend, WI
Education
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Sports
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
West Bend, WI
Sports
Racine County Eye

Close Encounter: Oak Creek nips New Berlin Eisenhower 52-47

Oak Creek topped New Berlin Eisenhower 52-47 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
OAK CREEK, WI
Racine County Eye

Greenfield drums Shorewood in sound fashion 80-49

Greenfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 80-49 victory over Shorewood in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 10. Greenfield fought to an 80-49 half margin at Shorewood’s expense. Greenfield darted in front of Shorewood 34-24 to begin the second half. In recent action on December 3,...
SHOREWOOD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor#Wauwatosa East#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lincoln topples Sheboygan South 58-53

A tight-knit tilt turned in Manitowoc Lincoln’s direction just enough to squeeze past Sheboygan South 58-53 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Racine County Eye

Waukesha South pockets solid victory over Whitefish Bay 40-38

Waukesha South topped Whitefish Bay 40-38 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Muskego knocks out victory on New Berlin West 68-55

Muskego collected a 68-55 victory over New Berlin West at New Berlin West High on December 7 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MUSKEGO, WI
Racine County Eye

Too much punch: Brookfield knocks out University School of Milwaukee 46-36

Saddled up and ready to go, Brookfield spurred past University School of Milwaukee 46-36 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Mishicot controls the action and Fredonia Ozaukee in affair 68-28

Mishicot rolled past Fredonia Ozaukee for a comfortable 68-28 victory for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MISHICOT, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy