St. John’s holds off Monmouth for the win, 88-83

St. John’s played host to one of the hottest teams in the country at the moment as the Monmouth Hawks rolled into Carnesecca Arena for a Thursday night clash against the Red Storm. The Hawks entered the game riding a seven game win streak that began following their season opener loss...
The Seton Hall Pirates concluded their five-game homestand with a 77-63 defeat of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before a raucous sell-out crowd at The Prudential Center. The two heated rivals battled it out to claim the Garden State Hardwood Classic Trophy awarded to the winner of the New Jersey battle. The Pirates moved to 9-1 on the season and continue to look like a team that can make a run in March with their deep and balanced team. The Scarlet Knights dropped to 5-5 after the setback.
The 5-4 Georgetown Hoyas are winners of two in a row heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Howard Bison. The Hoyas have reeled off wins over UMBC and rival Syracuse, who they freshly squeezed on Saturday. They’re hoping for the first three-game win streak they’ve had in the regular season since December 17-28 of 2019. Like Georgetown, Howard enters the game with a 5-4 record. They reeled off a three-game winning streak to start the season, including a win over Bradley. They’ve then lost four of their last six, including to the Big East’s Villanova Wildcats. After losing back-to-back games to Austin Peay and Mount St. Mary’s, they rebounded with a win over the American University Eagles on December 4.
On Tuesday night, the DePaul Blue Demons entered Credit Union 1 Arena to play an inter-city road game against the UIC Flames. UIC came out of the gates with an 11-3 run. People claimed that this could be a trap game for the Blue Demons after an emotional win against Louisville on Friday night and a look ahead to Northwestern this upcoming Saturday. These claims looked to be true after the Flames’ strong start.
The Creighton Bluejays had a late chance to defend home court against the Arizona State Sun Devils, but failed to convert in a 58-57 heart-breaking loss. If Creighton did not foul with 9 seconds left in the game and with 2 left on the shot clock, there could have been more time for a play, but with fouls left to give, the young Jays had to foul thrice to extend the game. Jay Heath did miss the front end of the one-and-one foul shot, but Creighton had just around 6 to 7 seconds to make a play from under their basket. Ryan Nembhard was the man with the ball in his hands late, but was smothered trying to make a play at the top of the arch and had to settle for a leaning shot which did not go down.
The Xavier Musketeers will look to close out nonconference play with a bang and continue their winning streak Wednesday night when they play host to the Morehead State Eagles. If Xavier can play their up-tempo style, they will win with little resistance from the Eagles, who are nearly a full second slower than the national average per possession.
