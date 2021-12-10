St. John’s holds off Monmouth for the win, 88-83

The Creighton Bluejays had a late chance to defend home court against the Arizona State Sun Devils, but failed to convert in a 58-57 heart-breaking loss. If Creighton did not foul with 9 seconds left in the game and with 2 left on the shot clock, there could have been more time for a play, but with fouls left to give, the young Jays had to foul thrice to extend the game. Jay Heath did miss the front end of the one-and-one foul shot, but Creighton had just around 6 to 7 seconds to make a play from under their basket. Ryan Nembhard was the man with the ball in his hands late, but was smothered trying to make a play at the top of the arch and had to settle for a leaning shot which did not go down.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO