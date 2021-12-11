ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Slinger explodes on Port Washington 69-42

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Slinger controlled the action to earn a strong 69-42 win against Port Washington in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0dK1eRZJ00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

West Allis Central hammers Milwaukee Bay View into submission 89-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for West Allis Central’s 89-36 throttling of Milwaukee Bay View in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 11. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Tremper takes a toll on Racine William Horlick 56-44

Kenosha Tremper grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11. In recent action on December 3, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Racine William Horlick took on Oak Creek on December 3 at Oak Creek High School. For more, click here.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead explodes on West Bend East 77-54

Mequon Homestead’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple West Bend East 77-54 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 3, West Bend East faced off against Port Washington and Mequon Homestead took on Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on December 4 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Click here for a recap.
MEQUON, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Lutheran takes down Somers Shoreland Lutheran 68-48

Racine Lutheran earned a convincing 68-48 win over Somers Shoreland Lutheran in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 3, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Racine Lutheran took on Wilmot on December 4 at Wilmot High School. For a full recap, click here.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Racine County, WI
Basketball
Port Washington, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Slinger, WI
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Port Washington, WI
City
Slinger, WI
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County Eye

Close Encounter: Oak Creek nips New Berlin Eisenhower 52-47

Oak Creek topped New Berlin Eisenhower 52-47 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
OAK CREEK, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Greenfield drums Shorewood in sound fashion 80-49

Greenfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 80-49 victory over Shorewood in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 10. Greenfield fought to an 80-49 half margin at Shorewood’s expense. Greenfield darted in front of Shorewood 34-24 to begin the second half. In recent action on December 3,...
SHOREWOOD, WI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lincoln topples Sheboygan South 58-53

A tight-knit tilt turned in Manitowoc Lincoln’s direction just enough to squeeze past Sheboygan South 58-53 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MANITOWOC, WI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lutheran severs Mishicot’s hopes 73-62

Manitowoc Lutheran dumped Mishicot 73-62 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Racine County Eye

Waukesha South pockets solid victory over Whitefish Bay 40-38

Waukesha South topped Whitefish Bay 40-38 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Mishicot controls the action and Fredonia Ozaukee in affair 68-28

Mishicot rolled past Fredonia Ozaukee for a comfortable 68-28 victory for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MISHICOT, WI
Racine County Eye

BlankFest Wisconsin Resumes at McAuliffe’s Pub Dec. 10-12

Anyone that has been to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., knows how well the patrons know each other; “newbies” quickly become friends. The pub has always fostered a real sense of community. And the owner, JJ McAuliffe, is heavily involved in the community. Even if you haven’t seen him around, he’s the backbone behind the events that are so faithfully attended.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lutheran tops Kohler 56-38

No quarter was granted as Manitowoc Lutheran blunted Kohler’s plans 56-38 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy