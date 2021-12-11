ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

Muskego buries Milton under avalanche of goals 8-2

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Muskego offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Milton with an all-around effort during this 8-2 victory in Wisconsin boys hockey action on December 10.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second periods.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

