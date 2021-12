CONCORD, N.C. — CONCORD, N.C. -- Esther's Heart Ministries has a new cargo van in their mission to feed children in need thanks to donations from the community. For two weeks in May, WCNC Charlotte highlighted the good Esther's Heart is doing in the community and asked for donations. More than $6,000 was raised during those weeks. WCNC Charlotte along with the TEGNA Foundation donated $2,000 to the cause, which brought the grand total to $8,000.

CONCORD, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO