Germantown, WI

Brookfield East pockets solid victory over Germantown 64-60

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Brookfield East didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Germantown 64-60 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 10.

Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine.

