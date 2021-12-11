Whitefish Bay severs West Bend West’s hopes 49-32

Whitefish Bay tipped and eventually toppled West Bend West 49-32 on December 10 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 3, Whitefish Bay faced off against Mequon Homestead and West Bend West took on Grafton on December 3 at Grafton High School. For a full recap, click here.

