Deliberations to resume Saturday in Chad Benfield trial

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deliberations will resume Saturday in the trial of Chad Benfield, the man accused of murdering an 89-year-old Elizabethton woman in 2017.

The jury was told to head home Friday night after about six hours of deliberation, which will continue Saturday.

Benfield is accused of assaulting and ultimately killing Mary Nolen after breaking into her home in 2017, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Benfield took the stand Friday and said he had ill memories of his previous interrogation.

“I’m still very uncomfortable, still feeling scared,” Benfield said. “We reached the point to where no matter what I said, they wasn’t going to listen to me, they wouldn’t let me explain to begin with. And I had all this other stuff running through my head.”

During the trial, Benfield denied having anything to do with Nolen’s death. His defense argued that Nolen could have died due to a medical emergency rather than an assault.

The prosecution told the court that DNA evidence says otherwise.

A judge ruled in 2019 that the trial met the standards for the death penalty to be considered if Benfield were convicted. The trial was originally set to begin in 2020.

Additional charges of sexual exploitation against Benfield were announced by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in November 2020. Those charges were not related to Nolen’s death.

