Carpenter breaks Bozeman single-game scoring record in dominating win over Wewahitchka

SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team crushed Wewahitchka 76-27 with the help of Joe Carpenter’s 43 point performance on Friday.

Carpenter’s 43 points beat Bozeman’s single game scoring record, set by Brandon Suttles in 2014 with 36.

With the win, the Bucks improve to 6-0 on the season, extending their best start in program history.

The Gators fall to 0-5 and will host Bethlehem on Tuesday, December 14.

