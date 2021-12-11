ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wewahitchka, FL

Carpenter breaks Bozeman single-game scoring record in dominating win over Wewahitchka

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CriHi_0dK1dfwO00

SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team crushed Wewahitchka 76-27 with the help of Joe Carpenter’s 43 point performance on Friday.

Carpenter’s 43 points beat Bozeman’s single game scoring record, set by Brandon Suttles in 2014 with 36.

With the win, the Bucks improve to 6-0 on the season, extending their best start in program history.

The Gators fall to 0-5 and will host Bethlehem on Tuesday, December 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Malone takes down Marianna in fourth-quarter thriller

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Marianna 61-58 in a thriller on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 6-1 and will host Liberty County Monday, December 13. The Bulldogs fall to 5-1 and will visit Florida State University high school Tuesday, December 14.
MALONE, FL
WMBB

Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signs to Huntingdon

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signed to Huntingdon College on Friday. Moss, or “Moose”, has been a huge asset to the Blue Devils softball team the past few seasons. According to Maxpreps, she has 14 wins on the mound, a 2.06 ERA, and in just over 105 innings pitched, she has […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bozeman boys basketball team off to best start in program history

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team is a perfect 5-0 and off to the best start in program history. The Bucks have been in the rebuilding process since head coach Matt Granville took over the program in the 2019-2020 season. Since then, the team has continued to increase its win total each […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Wewahitchka, FL
Sports
City
Wewahitchka, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
WMBB

Arnold girls soccer team off to hot start

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team is 5-0 and hasn’t let a single one of their opponents score on them this season. “I think we’ve lost a couple players obviously, but we’ve gained very important players, some that have moved here and it’s been really nice working with them and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Weather#Bucks#Gators#Bethlehem#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy