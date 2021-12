This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. One of the hardest parts of the holidays is making sure that your presents arrive on time. Shipping deadlines will be here before you know it, but an ebook is a thoughtful gift that doesn't require shipping at all. Kindle books from Amazon make great last-minute gifts because they're received and redeemed through email. You can even set up a Kindle book to arrive on a specific day, like Christmas, so your gift recipient will be surprised.

