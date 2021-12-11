ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESTGATE WINS 4A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, 14-13 OVER WARREN EASTON

By KLFY Sports
 2 days ago

Highlights from high school football championship games in Louisiana.

The Westgate Tigers and Warren Easton Fighting Eagles faced off Friday night in the LHSAA 4A state football championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Tigers win their 1st State Football Championship with a 14-13 win over the Eagles.

ED White took on University High at Cajun Field in Lafayette for LHSAA Division 2 State Championship. UHigh finished 14-7.

