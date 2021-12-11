ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Park Drains The Creek

By Scott Nolte
 2 days ago

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park closed the Sam Andy Classic with a 78-33 win over Indian Creek.

Alexis Bordas led the Lady Patriots with 19, Natalie Daugherty had 18 and LaLa Woods added 11.

Park opened the game on a 16-0 run and led 40-13 at the half, with the win they are now 4-0.

