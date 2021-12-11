Park Drains The Creek
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park closed the Sam Andy Classic with a 78-33 win over Indian Creek.
Alexis Bordas led the Lady Patriots with 19, Natalie Daugherty had 18 and LaLa Woods added 11.
Park opened the game on a 16-0 run and led 40-13 at the half, with the win they are now 4-0.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0