LRPD investigating death at Pine Cone Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is conducting an investigation into a death at the 3400 block of Pine Cone Street.

Little Rock dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. telling them a “shooting just occurred.”

One person was found dead at the scene. The person has not been identified at this time and no information was made available to the press.

A neighbor said that violence in that neighborhood is nothing new.

“It’s up and down,” Steve Foster, a resident of the area, said. “You’re always hearing gunshots around so it’s nothing unusual.”

Police said they are determining the cause of death and the circumstances of the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.