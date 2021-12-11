ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD investigating death at Pine Cone Drive

 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is conducting an investigation into a death at the 3400 block of Pine Cone Street.

Little Rock dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. telling them a “shooting just occurred.”

One person was found dead at the scene. The person has not been identified at this time and no information was made available to the press.

A neighbor said that violence in that neighborhood is nothing new.

“It’s up and down,” Steve Foster, a resident of the area, said. “You’re always hearing gunshots around so it’s nothing unusual.”

Police said they are determining the cause of death and the circumstances of the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting in Monroe County that left another man wounded. One suspect is in custody and the other is at large. An argument outside a Holly Grove apartment complex reportedly escalated to an armed disturbance, followed by gunfire on Friday, leaving two local residents wounded, according […]
