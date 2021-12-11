ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinwood, TN

Friday prep roundup: High-powered Loretto extends win streak

By Staff reports
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORETTO — Loretto had four players score in double figures and remained...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Collinwood, TN
City
Loretto, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy