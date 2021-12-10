ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast's high school highlights and scores from Friday, Dec. 10

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
Here’s a look at the high school highlights from Friday, Dec. 10.

Old Rochester 56, Fairhaven 42

Freshman forward Molly Sisson made quite the debut for the defending South Coast Conference champion Bulldogs in a season-opening win over the Blue Devils as she led Old Rochester in scoring with 16 points. She also had six rebounds and three blocks. Maddie Wright added 15 points, three steals and one block while Logan Fernandes had seven points. The Bulldogs were without senior Maggie Brogioli, who was away on a college visit. For Fairhaven, Ari Bucha led the way with 15 points while Maya Medeiros had eight and Sydney Burke added six. Both teams are back in action on Friday, Dec. 17. The Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 SCC) visit Falmouth while the Blue Devils (0-1, 0-1 SCC) host Westport.

Durfee 60, GNB Voc-Tech 16

Maddie Medeiros had five points and Kaitlyn Duarte added four in a season-opening loss for the Bears. GNB Voc-Tech (0-1, 0-0 SCC) visits Bourne on Tuesday.

