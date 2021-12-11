[PAST EVENT] W&M Richmond - Book Club

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t...
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has rejected the third and most recent plan from Democrats for including immigration reform in the Build Back Better bill, telling senators that it doesn't meet the rules for what can be included in a budget measure bypassing the Senate's filibuster. The guidance is the latest...
(CNN) — In the latest setback for abortion clinics in Texas, Justice Neil Gorsuch said Thursday that a conservative federal appeals court should handle the next steps of litigation concerning the state's six-week ban, a move that will likely leave women seeking abortions in the state in legal limbo for weeks if not months.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has subpoenaed the man who dispersed a PowerPoint laying out the Trump campaign’s plans for contesting the 2020 election and who briefed several lawmakers on the strategy. The subpoena to Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel, comes after...
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big, and the show’s new HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That…,” has been accused of sexual assault by two women. According to The Hollywood...
President Biden on Thursday awarded the Medal of Honor to three soldiers for their actions serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, including one who became the first Black service member to be given the Medal of Honor for actions since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Biden awarded the nation's highest...
The Department of Justice informed lawyers for those separated at the border by the Trump administration that it would no longer seek to negotiate a settlement with payments to the families, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Thursday. The development in the case follows weeks of Republican lawmakers harping...
