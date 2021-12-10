Ellwood City, Quaker Valley boys make statement wins on opening night

BEAVER FALLS — One year ago, a high school basketball season opener between the Ellwood City and Rochester boys would have met with a stifled yawn, at best. After all, neither team had made the WPIAL playoffs a year earlier and Rochester hadn’t even won a game.

This year, though, the two teams did a good job of filling Geneva College’s Metheny Fieldhouse in the Midland/Geneva College Tipoff as both teams are coming off amazing runs to the WPIAL Championships. Ellwood City win the 3A title and Rochester finished as the Class 1A runnerup.

The teams gave the crowd their money’s worth early as the first half featured six led changes and four ties but, eventually, Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth took over. The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 23 points in the first half and finished with 38 along with 35 rebounds as the Wolverines cruised to a 74-56 win.

“I wasn’t nervous that it was the first game, there was no adrenaline rush - I just enjoy playing basketball,” said Roth, also an outstanding swimmer. “I thought I scored about 25 or so.

“I always feel like the defense is looking at me, but I’m ready.”

Roth definitely gave the Rochester defense something to look at but he didn’t do it all himself. His brother Alexander had 17 and Steve Antuono had 14. The balanced attack will be important because the Wolverines won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.

“I don’t think we’re under pressure as a team,” said Roth. “We didn’t win it all last year, our season ended with a loss (in the PIAA playoffs). I really don’t think we have a target on our backs.”

Target or not, head coach Steve Antuono knows this is a new year and people now know who his team is. Now, he’s hoping to figure that out, too.

“We’re trying to find our new identity,” Antuono said. “There were some pregame jitters and we had to do some different things. I think of us as a three-point shooting team and we only made two.

“If you would have told me we’d hit just two threes and win by 18, I’d have never believed you – Rochester was a great test and we had to battle all the way. Our non-league schedule is all tough teams, we want to be battle tested by January 4.”

Rochester gave Ellwood a battle until midway through the third quarter when a 13-1 run by the Wolverines basically settled the issue. The Rams’ JD Azulay led the way with 25.

In the nightcap, Quaker Valley rolled to a 68-49 win over perennial District 10 power Kennedy Catholic in similar fashion. After a close first half, the Quakers opened the second half with a 11-0 run and built the lead from there.

“We didn’t know a lot about them but knew they had two good guards who score between 18 and 20,” said veteran Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni, coaching in his 30th season opener.

Against the Quaker Valley defense, though, Kennedy’s top scorer was Otis Driver with 12 points. The Quakers, though, had three players that scored more – Markus Frank had 24, Adou Thiero 23, and Jack Gardinier 15.

Typically, a good three-point shooting team, though, the Quakers didn’t connect on a single shot beyond the arc and didn’t try many either.

“That’s probably a sign of an older team,” said Mastroianni. “We took advantage of what our opponent gave us. We did some things well and have some things we need to work on.

“We kept them scoring in the 40s and, defensively, that was good, too.

“Openers are always tough because kids can get the jitters that first time but we got the win and now can move on to game two.”