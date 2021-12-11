ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

By Colin Packham
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIjaL_0dK1a8Gp00

CANBERRA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high.

"States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia is one of the world's most vaccinated countries, with nearly 90% of people over 16 fully inoculated. Still, Australia said it found 1,753 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up about 3% in the last week and the highest daily total since Oct 29.

Frydenberg said state and territory leaders must loosen curbs implemented to slow the spread of the virus, emphasising the need to accelerate Australia's economic growth while he played down concerns about the Omicron variant.

"Our economic recovery depends upon it. We have the vaccination rates now at record highs and that has proven to be a vital defence against Covid."

While some measures have been eased as vaccines were rolled out, interstate travel is still prohibited between several states and capacity limits in shops and restaurants are strictly enforced.

Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy was badly damaged by lockdowns in the country's two largest states with gross domestic product falling 1.9% in the third quarter. read more

Economists and policy makers expect Australia's economy to rebound sharply in 2022 as it reopens its international borders, boosting tourism and the education sector.

Australia last month delayed allowing foreign visa holders to enter until at least mid-December. Frydenberg said on Saturday a decision on whether to reopen would be made in the next few days.

($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Emissions rise 2% in Australia amid increased pollution from electricity and transport

Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions rose in the June quarter by about 2% as pollution from the electricity sector and transport increased. Figures released on Tuesday by the Morrison government showed that on a year to year basis, emissions for the 12 months to last June totalled 498.9m tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. That tally was down 2.1%, or 10.8m tonnes compared with the same period a year earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy tightens curbs on unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy tightened curbs on Monday on people still not vaccinated against COVID-19, limiting their access to an array of places and services. The measures were announced last month, even before the discovery of the Omicron variant, and come as cases of coronavirus are starting to tick up across the country, albeit at a slower rate than in many other European nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Reuters

Australia delays border reopening as Omicron cases rise

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia said on Monday it would delay the reopening of its international border by two weeks after reporting its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Prime Minister Scott Morrison convened a meeting of his national security committee and said it received advice from Australia's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Hong Kong expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries as global health authorities raced to curb a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, while Australia’s cabinet will review on Tuesday containment steps after five tested positive. Singapore’s health ministry said two travellers from...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Gross Domestic Product#Omicron
Metro International

Belgium tightens curbs, but avoids lockdown as COVID cases peak

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium tightened its coronavirus restrictions for the third consecutive week on Friday to fight one of Europe’s worst spikes of COVID-19 cases, but stopped short of the strict curbs imposed in the neighbouring Netherlands or Austria. “We cannot allow the train of infection that is thundering through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Reuters

Australia shares rise as easing Omicron fears support commodities

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, helped by energy and mining stocks, as commodity prices strengthened amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global economic growth. The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) climbed 0.5% to 7,388 by 1237 GMT, rebounding from a 0.4% drop...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia's Senex agrees to $610 mln buyout by POSCO International

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian coal-seam gas producer Senex Energy Ltd (SXY.AX)agreed on Monday to be acquired by POSCO International Corp (047050.KS) in an A$852.1 million ($610.02 million) deal, as the South Korean firm accelerates its expansion into global natural gas exploration and production. POSCO International, the trading arm of...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

International student numbers hit record highs in Canada, UK and US as falls continue in Australia and NZ

International students are heading to Canada, the UK and the US in record numbers despite the pandemic, new research by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University shows. But Australia and New Zealand continue to experience a dramatic drop in new international students. Our report, Student, interrupted: international education and the pandemic, examined five major destinations for international students: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. We found the first waves of the pandemic caused a large fall in new international students. But countries that have opened to international students have rebounded strongly. The research reveals a complex situation where the pandemic...
WORLD
Reuters

Australian business conditions improve further in Nov as jobs rebound

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions improved further in November as coronavirus restrictions were loosened in Sydney and Melbourne, with a notable pick up in employment auguring well for a rapid recovery in the economy as a whole. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy