Schenectady storms back late to top Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs boys basketball team welcomed in 2-2 Schenectady on Friday night.

The Blue Streaks took a 36-35 lead into halftime. They entered the fourth quarter up 50-48.

Saratoga Springs extended their lead to 67-60 with with 2:40 remaining in the game. The Patriots finished the game on an 8-0 run, storming back for a 68-67 win.

Schenectady head coach John Miller loved how his team battled through the back and forth contest. “I’m unbelievably proud of this group,” said Miller. “This was a really tough place to play, a really tough road game. For us to overcome some ups and downs in the game, they fought until the end and it paid off.”

The Patriots improve to 3-2 on the year.

