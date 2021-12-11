ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Schenectady storms back late to top Saratoga Springs

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUhhP_0dK1XhqQ00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs boys basketball team welcomed in 2-2 Schenectady on Friday night.

The Blue Streaks took a 36-35 lead into halftime. They entered the fourth quarter up 50-48.

Saratoga Springs extended their lead to 67-60 with with 2:40 remaining in the game. The Patriots finished the game on an 8-0 run, storming back for a 68-67 win.

Schenectady head coach John Miller loved how his team battled through the back and forth contest. “I’m unbelievably proud of this group,” said Miller. “This was a really tough place to play, a really tough road game. For us to overcome some ups and downs in the game, they fought until the end and it paid off.”

The Patriots improve to 3-2 on the year.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Great Danes stave off Siena, bring Albany Cup back to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s one of the great rivalries the capital region has to offer. The UAlbany and Siena women’s basketball teams wrote the newest chapter on Sunday, battling it out for the Albany cup. It had been two years since these teams met up, with Siena winning that matchup. The Saints were looking […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Haegerstrand named America East Player of the Week

BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s basketball’s Helene Haegerstrand was named the America East Player of the Week, announced Monday. A Stockholm, Sweden native, Haegerstrand totaled 34 points through the Great Danes’ 1-1 week. She led the team in their Albany Cup victory with 23 points and six rebounds. The junior led shooting 50% […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

O’Dell named NE10 Rookie of the Week for second time this season

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Freshman forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week for the period ending Sunday, December 12. This is the second time this season he has been so honored. O’Dell averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during a 1-1 week for the Golden Knights […]
NEWS10 ABC

New York COVID update, December 13

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy