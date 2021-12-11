Anyone know where a missing 58′ bridge from Akron is?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - How does a 58′ long, 10′ wide, and 6′ high bridge just disappear?. That’s a question Akron Police are trying to find out... along with who took it....www.cleveland19.com
It and everything else that wasn't nailed down are long gone for scrap, I'm pretty sure.
