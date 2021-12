This week on the Talk AEW Podcast, we shake things up with a little segment that we like to call The AEW Yearbook Challenge. The way it works is we each come up with four categories and ask what could possibly happen to our favourite AEW talent in the future. Have you ever thought about who might one day appear as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars? Or maybe you wondered which of your favourite AEW stars will end up in Hollywood making blockbuster action movies? If these questions are the sort of thing you think about often, then this episode is just what you need. Enjoy!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO