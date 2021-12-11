ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Hutto eyeing 3 new big businesses

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfTHK_0dK1VPY800

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto has grown 80% since last year, and with Samsung coming to neighboring Taylor , the city is bracing for even more change.

“We don’t want it to grow too fast, because we still like that personal touch,” said Kelly Albritton, a Hutto teacher.

Developers prepare for Samsung plant’s arrival in Williamson County

A panel discussion was held Friday with city and county leaders to discuss the imminent population spike. Part of the discussion surrounded the 60 businesses that have recently submitted proposals to come to Hutto.

Panel members wouldn’t disclose which ones, but said they want to be selective with their choices.

“A business strategic plan that’s focusing on business in Hutto,” said Mike Arismendez, chair of the Hutto Economic Development Corporation. “What do you need, what are you looking for, what do you want.”

Development leaders are looking seriously at three of those companies. Each business is expected to bring in about a half million dollars in revenue and create 2,000 to 3,000 jobs.

$17B Samsung plant officially coming to Taylor, Texas

“We’re having some growing pains, I think,” said Albritton, who added the schools are already overcrowded.

Panel members made note of the need to plan ahead to manage things like that.

“Ensuring we have the infrastructure in place, making sure we have the water, wastewater, roads, police protection, fire protection.,” said Arismendez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

PUC moves forward with plans to change how Texas’ electric market functions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission voted to move forward with more changes to improve the reliability of Texas’ power grid. While much of the focus in recent months has been around weatherization requirements to make sure our infrastructure would be ready ahead of this winter, Thursday’s decision impacts how the electric […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Hutto, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Hutto, TX
Government
Hutto, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Hutto, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KXAN

Texas DPS provides update on barrier construction along border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their weekly briefing on Thursday, providing an update on Operation Lone Star and the construction of a barrier along the border. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major […]
WESLACO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy