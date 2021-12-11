Hutto eyeing 3 new big businesses

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto has grown 80% since last year, and with Samsung coming to neighboring Taylor , the city is bracing for even more change.

“We don’t want it to grow too fast, because we still like that personal touch,” said Kelly Albritton, a Hutto teacher.

A panel discussion was held Friday with city and county leaders to discuss the imminent population spike. Part of the discussion surrounded the 60 businesses that have recently submitted proposals to come to Hutto.

Panel members wouldn’t disclose which ones, but said they want to be selective with their choices.

“A business strategic plan that’s focusing on business in Hutto,” said Mike Arismendez, chair of the Hutto Economic Development Corporation. “What do you need, what are you looking for, what do you want.”

Development leaders are looking seriously at three of those companies. Each business is expected to bring in about a half million dollars in revenue and create 2,000 to 3,000 jobs.

“We’re having some growing pains, I think,” said Albritton, who added the schools are already overcrowded.

Panel members made note of the need to plan ahead to manage things like that.

“Ensuring we have the infrastructure in place, making sure we have the water, wastewater, roads, police protection, fire protection.,” said Arismendez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.