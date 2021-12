With principal photography just a few weeks away, intrepid horror director and writer Mike Flanagan has revealed the first wave of casting news for The Fall of the House of Usher. The Netflix miniseries will be an eight-episode event derived from various works by Edgar Allan Poe. Flanagan says that for this project Intrepid Pictures has "assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history" of the production company. Flanagan took to Twitter to announce the first five names featured in the new series as well as to share some information about who each of these heavy hitters will be playing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO