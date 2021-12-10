Exclusive: The Future of Horror Is Female Panel

Writer's Note: Hello, everyone! The world of horror cinema this last year has featured an array of unforgettable monsters and creatures that left their indelible mark on the landscape of the genre. Before we bid farewell to this year, I thought it would be fun to take some time to celebrate the performers behind these fantastical creatures who were a big reason why their characters made such a huge impact on these films and on us, the fans. Be sure to check back all month long for more Monsterpiece Theater celebrations! (If you missed part one with Thiago Dos Santos(V/H/S/94's Raatma), you can check it out here).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO