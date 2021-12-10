ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: The Future of Horror Is Female Panel

By Angel Melanson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnes hits screens today and we are celebrating with a panel of hard-hitters! Magnet and The Future of Film is Female present “The Future...

rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: Indie horror anthology “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

It’s the latest from the pseudonymous director of BEASTER DAY: HERE COMES PETER COTTONHELL, KINKY KONG, PLAY-MATE OF THE APES and many others. Gravitas Ventures will release MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET on VOD and digital platforms January 4. Written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus, it stars Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Butler. The synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora box that can’t be closed.”
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Exclusive: 'The Free Fall' Trailer Has Shawn Ashmore Playing an Abusive Husband in New Horror Movie

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for The Free Fall, and Collider can exclusively reveal your first look at the horror movie starring Shawn Ashmore, Andrea Londo, and Jane Badler. The story follows Sara (Londo), a girl who, after trying to commit suicide, is lured back into an abusive relationship. It is set to premiere in theaters and on demand on January 14.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: “Post-pandemic” horror movie “OLD STRANGERS”

Coming out of isolation doesn’t end the tension in the film debuting in January. Gravitas Ventures will release OLD STRANGERS on digital platforms January 11. Written and directed by Nick Gregorio, it stars Madeleine Humphries, Colton Eschief Mastro and Ted Evans. The synopsis: “Three friends reconnect in a secluded mountain town after a long quarantine. Sarah [Humphries], Michael [Evans] and Danny [Mastro] try to rekindle the spark of their youth, only to be confronted with the harsh realities of their relationships. Just beyond their reunion, in the deep woods, there is something otherworldly growing and feeding on their pain.”
MOVIES
Kate Siegel
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Watch Lauren Sick's Holiday Horror Short PARE

Our friends over at ALTER are celebrating women directors this winter, and they're sharing an exclusive premiere with us today! Lauren Sick's Pare tells the story of a woman haunted by terrifying forces both external and internal, and ultimately begs the question — which is more dangerous? Written and directed by Lauren Sick, produced by Sick and Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within). A lonely woman discovers a bloody jacket on a secluded road in the woods and is subsequently haunted by insidious forces in a "winter not-so-wonderland." Sick stopped in to chat with FANGORIA about her new short, enjoy a bit of behind-the-scenes before diving into Pare.
MOVIES
Inverse

The darkest character on 'Midnight Mass' could be the future of Netflix horror

Of the many heart-wrenching scenes in Midnight Mass, few land with the same brute force as Leeza confronting Joe Collie in his trailer. It’s a charged and volatile confrontation, where Leeza (Annarah Cymone), a teenage girl, unloads all the hate and resentment she’s held towards the man who paralyzed her prior to the show’s events. During her impassioned monologue, Joe (Robert Longstreet) is left speechless by her strength and bravery — and waits for her to do what he thinks she should: Repay the favor. Instead, she forgives him.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Rely on Horror

EXCLUSIVE: Madmind Studio Madnight 2021: Horror Showcase Reveal

We’re proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with Madmind Studio on the Madnight 2021: Horror Showcase, a video presentation that will be revealing new trailers, gameplay, DLC, console port updates, and IPs from both Madmind Studio, as well as various developers from other studios. Madmind is the developer/publisher of such...
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

Monsterpiece Theater Part Two: A Conversation With Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman, PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN)

Writer's Note: Hello, everyone! The world of horror cinema this last year has featured an array of unforgettable monsters and creatures that left their indelible mark on the landscape of the genre. Before we bid farewell to this year, I thought it would be fun to take some time to celebrate the performers behind these fantastical creatures who were a big reason why their characters made such a huge impact on these films and on us, the fans. Be sure to check back all month long for more Monsterpiece Theater celebrations! (If you missed part one with Thiago Dos Santos(V/H/S/94's Raatma), you can check it out here).
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Poster Reveal And Trailer Debut For THE KINDRED

If ignorance is bliss, what is a rabbit hole of uncovering a generation's worth of secrets? When Helen (April Pearson, Skins) wakes from a coma after a year, she learns she was the only witness to her father's suicide and is also the mother of a child she has no memory of. As she investigates and learns more about her father's past, she unearths a series of child abductions from thirty years ago and a growing resentment. Check out the official poster reveal:
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Steve Burton is leaving General Hospital a ridiculously rich man

Steve Burton aka Jason Morgan has confirmed that has he been fired from General Hospital after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. Let’s just say, Steve is leaving a ridiculously rich man…. It was recently revealed that the cast and crew on the daytime soap must display a ‘proper vaccine...
TV & VIDEOS
