Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Malik Monk scored all of his 20 points in the second half for the Lakers, who dropped to 12-12. Kawhi Leonard has been out all season recovering from knee surgery for the struggling Clippers, who got blown out by New Orleans and Sacramento at home earlier in the week. They still snapped their three-game losing streak with clutch shooting from Kennard and Marcus Morris, who scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO