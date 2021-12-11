ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Guitar at Bristol Chamber of Commerce to be removed for repairs

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Egjc_0dK1SRUd00

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The iconic guitar that stands outside of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce will soon be temporarily removed for repairs.

Despite there being no date for reinstallation the chamber says in a release that they will have the landmark back in place as soon as possible.

“We are working diligently with our vendor to complete the overhaul quickly. Due to continuous exposure of various temperatures year-round, it is time for our beloved sign to receive some much-needed maintenance, and specifically, some fine-tuning,” said Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart.

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to hold annual holiday concert Saturday

The guitar was installed at the corner of State Street and Volunteer Parkway in 2009 to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Bristol Chamber.

The release states that the guitar serves as a reminder of the cities’ roots in country music.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Northeast State Aviation to provide free pics with Santa

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State’s Aviation Technology program announced Monday that families can snag a picture with Santa Claus and a helicopter for free this holiday season. On Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m., Santa will be at the program’s facility at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville. For more information, contact Richard Blevins by emailing […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Government
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Cars
WJHL

African American Policy Forum hosts press briefing with fired Sullivan County teacher Matthew Hawn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) hosted a press conference Monday ahead of fired Sullivan County teacher Matthew Hawn’s appeal hearing to get his job back. The nearly-hour-long briefing consisted of a panel discussion from AAPF leadership, Hawn supporters as well as Hawn himself. On the call was award-winning author, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Senator Rusty Crowe announces campaign for reelection in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe (R. – Johnson City) announced he will seek reelection to Tennessee State Senate District 3. According to a release from his office, Crowe made the announcement at the East Tennessee Republican Club Christmas Celebration. “For many years now, my focus has been to work with you, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Science Hill PE teacher retires, JROTC instructor resigns after scuffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Science Hill High School teachers who were involved in a fight are no longer employed by Johnson City Schools, a school system spokesperson confirmed Monday. Physical education teacher Ernest Hill retired and JROTC instructor Jeremiah Ross resigned, according to JCS. Police records say the two teachers got into a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
WJHL

Northeast Tennesseans lend a helping hand to victims of deadly tornadoes

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recovery efforts continue after a deadly outbreak of tornadoes struck five states Friday night. Kentucky was the hardest hit with at least 74 people killed. At least 14 people died in Tennessee, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that ten tornadoes touched down in Tennessee. President Biden […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

TDH reports 146 new cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 167 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, the region gained 541 new cases and four new deaths. Vaccinations As of today, 244,433 people, or about 48.3% of the total population, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Kingsport Aquatic Center holds Santa’s South Pole Swim

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Swimmers were able to hop into the pool with Santa on Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The event took place at the Kingsport Aquatic Center’s indoor pool area on December 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kids were able to take part in reindeer games, obstacles courses, and sip […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

More than $100 million in SW VA broadband grants will be ‘game changer’ for rural area – state senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – More than 43,000 households and businesses in rural Southwest Virginia will get direct fiber broadband access through $111 million in state broadband grants, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Monday. The awards from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) are for the Lenowisco, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers planning districts, which represent […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Gov. Lee seeks federal aid for 9 counties after deadly tornadoes

Gov. Lee asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a release from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy