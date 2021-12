Cody Johnson recently released Human – The Double Album. The first single from the project, “’Til You Can’t” is having a huge impact on fans. Cody knew the song was special from the first time he heard it. He could also see the song grow through his live shows, “A lot of times when you play new music it takes a little while…live, for them to latch on to it. But not ‘’Til You Can’t’ I’m talking about from the very first note the crowd’s going crazy singing every word and I’m like, ‘this song has evolved into a monster’.”

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO