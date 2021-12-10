ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Gains As Inflation Hits 39-Year High, But Note This Split; Bears Bite These Stocks

By MICHAEL LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market managed to close the week on a positive note Friday...

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Loses 350 Points As Fed Meeting Looms; EV Stocks Skid, But Covid Stocks Rally

Stocks were lower Monday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 350 points. The Dow Jones industrials fell 1%, the Nasdaq lost 1.3% and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were off 2.2%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 4.98% to $966.41 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Tesla Inc. closed $277.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Retail Leader Nike Headlines 4 Stocks To Watch In Today's Market Sell-Off

Among the top stocks to watch in the current stock market correction, Dow Jones retail leader Nike (NKE) — along with IBD Leaderboard stock Alphabet (GOOGL), IBD 50 stock Arista Networks (ANET) and IPO Leader Driven Brands (DRVN) — are in or near buy zones. Keep in mind that investors should be holding off on…
Investor's Business Daily

Here's A Way To Profit From Adobe's Earnings Report With Options, But Risk Is Notable

Adobe (ADBE) is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, with an expected move of around 6.3%. Adobe stock is an  IBD Long-Term Leader and a Leaderboard stock. It has one of the most consistent track records of growth around, and annual estimates are solid for a company with a market capitalization of just over $300 billion.
Investor's Business Daily

The $8.6 Trillion Rally Is Just Starting For 9 Stocks: Analysts

It's only natural to assume the S&P 500 is tapped out — following a powerful 25.5% gain that added $8.6 trillion to portfolios this year. But analysts see that much upside, or more, still coming for some. Eight S&P 500 stocks, including industrial Generac (GNRC), Coterra Energy (CTRA) and...
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Falls As It Looks To Fed Meeting; These Are The Trouble Spots

If the stock market gets its customary Santa Claus Rally this month, it may come in split fashion. Indexes are diverging, and after a period of outperformance, many leading stocks are again faltering. Although the S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday, it is still trading near record highs. On Friday, it made a new closing…
