Stock Market Gains As Inflation Hits 39-Year High, But Note This Split; Bears Bite These Stocks

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO