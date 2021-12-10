ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

EcoFlow Portable and Solar Power Stations at eBay: Extra $50 off $500

moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApply coupon code "MERRYXMAS50" to save an extra $50 off $500 or more...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

eBikes at Best Buy via eBay: up to 30% off in cart

Save on a variety of discounted electric bikes from $699.99. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the GEN3 The Groove Foldable eBike for $1,449.99 ($150 off). Sold by Best Buy via eBay. Some models ship free, and others incur a $90 shipping charge. Related Bird 500W 50-Mile A-Frame Electric Bike for $1999.99 ($300 off) SWFT FLEET eBike for $750 in cart SWFT ZIP eBike for $1149.99 ($250 off) SWFT Volt 32-Mile 19.8-MPH eBike for $700 in cart.
BICYCLES
The Next Web

This solar generator set can power your home for up to a week. And it’s an extra 20% off right now

TLDR: Get prepared for anytime the power goes out with the Generark backup battery and solar power tandem, now at a special Cyber Monday price. It’s a crazy world out there. Between fires, tornados, storms, and just good old fashioned power outages, there are a whole bunch of ways your power could go down and stay down for a while. And after suffering outages that affected more than 75 percent of the state and left thousands in freezing cold darkness for days last February, Texas is now warning residents to be prepared for the possibility of similar outages this winter.
ECONOMY
The Gadgeteer

NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 Power Station review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – As long-time (well, the past 4 years) readers may remember, in addition to my day job and my duties as a reviewer for The Gadgeteer, I am actively involved with the Boy Scouts. Recently, I added the position of Adult Troop Quartermaster to my long-term role as an Assistant Scoutmaster. One of the tasks that I currently working on the identification and acquisition of a solar power system for our troop trailer to be used to charge and maintain the safety radios that we use at various camping and volunteer events. The NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 power station looks like a reasonable portable solution to topping off our radios while on-site in addition to the trailer-mounted solutions that we are currently evaluating. Let’s see if it makes the grade.
INDUSTRY
moneytalksnews.com

Certified Refurb Vacuums at eBay: Up to 50% off

Tidy up for the holidays and save on robot vacs, canister vacuums, carpet cleaners, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 (low by $210 for a new one). Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. Many products will get free shipping. Check individual pages for more information.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecoflow Portable#Solar Power Stations
gearjunkie.com

Power Savings: The EcoFlow Christmas Sale Has Big Discounts on Power Stations

EcoFlow is having a Christmas sale on its portable power stations and solar panels. These stations will bring power to any RV, job site, or backyard party. ‘Tis the season to save on portable power and solar panels! You can save hundreds during the sale and enjoy the extra power source in time for the December holidays.
INDUSTRY
Curbed

The Best Portable Power Station for Every Holiday Challenge

Everything is supercharged this time of year. Our social lives are (actually) busier, our shopping lists are longer, and our homes seem to need all sorts of attention. Holiday entertaining often means pulling out decorations, appliances, and gadgets that go untouched the rest of the year. The result: We can suddenly feel short on electrical outlets or need more power than normal. Enter EcoFlow’s line of portable power stations — all of which are on sale for the holidays. They can solve all sorts of problems, whether you’re gathering with a few close friends in a small rental apartment or you’re determined to be a destination house for lights. Read on for six portable power stations that could help you out this year.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Kick off your holiday shopping with these festive deals from EcoFlow offering up to $1100 off

The holiday season is officially among us. A season where we tend to spend more of our time in our homes with friends and family, whether these visits are in person or digitally following another tough year for the world. This season, bring that feeling of home to all of your friends and family by taking advantage of special deals from EcoFlow. With several deals to choose from, you can send an EcoFlow product to anyone in the world to ensure their holiday season stays bright.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Leave the generator, take the power station

A new breed of large portable batteries that are encrusted with household outlets and USB ports are touted as the next generation of electric generators -- even though they don't generate electricity at all. Call them "power stations". Here's why they're getting attention from people who want power away from the grid, whether planned or not, without the fuel, emissions and pull cord of a gas generator. If you can make the charge time work in your intended use scenario, these might be your modern alternative to a compact generator.
moneytalksnews.com

J.Crew Factory Sale: Up to 60% off sitewide

Bag sitewide savings on hundreds of items for adults and kids. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at J.Crew Factory Tips Shipping adds $7 or is free with $25+ purchase (today only). 7 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Become a Millionaire. Most of us aren't born rich. We need to fund...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Monoprice Green Monday Sale: Shop Now

Take up to 64% off audio equipment, networking, desks, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice Tips Most items receive free shipping, otherwise, it starts at $3.99. 7 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Become a Millionaire. Most of us aren't born rich. We need to fund our own fortunes. A...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

HiLaser compact, powerful, portable laser engraver from $569

If you are in the market for a compact desktop laser engraver you may be interested in the aptly named HiLaser. A small powerful industrial grade dual laser engraving and cutter which has raised over $35,000 with still 42 days remaining on its campaign. The compact laser engraver has a speed of 600 mm/s and offers an accuracy of 0.05 mm. The HiLaser Z4 series is also equipped with an handy magnetic base for accurate handheld engraving if needed.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

$13 or 2 for $21

That's a savings of $13 off list. Or, if you're opting for the multibuy discount, add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop the price for both to $21. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay. It's available in Black.
SHOPPING
ecowatch.com

Powering Your Holiday With Solar

The holidays have arrived, and only a Grinch would let December pass without putting up some lights. But between the lights on the trees, roofs, walkways, yards and home, a sneakily large electricity bill often lies on the other side of the New Year. So, how much additional electricity do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneytalksnews.com

$30 or less

Find great deals on this selection of PUMA brand activewear and shoes for the family, discounted by as much as 60% off. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by PUMA via eBay. Pictured is the PUMA Men's Athletics Big Logo Tee for $9.99 (low by $15).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$10 in cart

That's a low by two bucks. Buy Now at Lowe's Tips Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $45 ship free. Features sizes from 1/16" to 1/4" black oxide coating high speed steel Model: DWA1184 UPC: 885911426732.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Exercise Equipment at Best Buy: 40% off or more

Shop discounts on dumbbells, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the ProForm 750R Rowing Machine for $599.99 ($500 off). 7 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Become a Millionaire. Most of us aren't born rich. We need to fund our own fortunes. A few...
SHOPPING
pv-magazine.com

Your next package delivery could be solar powered

MiaSolé, Solar Cloths, and Renault have teamed up to release a “shatterproof” 300 watt solar panel to be attached to the wind deflector of Renault trucks. The solar panel’s purpose is to help the vehicle run electric items while the truck is turned off. The panel can reduce or eliminate fossil-burning engine idling, thus reducing emissions.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy