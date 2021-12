The U.S. Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Texas over redistricting and its newly drawn maps for congress and the state house. 3News spoke to one associate professor at Texas A&M Kingsville on this lawsuit. He explained that as a result of the new redistricting map take for example in North Texas, they now have two entirely new districts and the big complaint here is that these districts are dipping into more urban areas that tend to be more racially diverse.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO