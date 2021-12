NBCUniversal has hired Jen Friedman, who has held senior posts at Blackstone and General Electric as well as in the political realm, as its new head of global communications. Beginning January 10, Friedman will be EVP of Communications, taking on many of the duties previously handled by Hilary Smith. In October, Adam Miller, Chief Administrative Officer, Comcast and EVP, NBCUniversal, announced Smith would shift her focus to corporate social responsibility. Friedman will report to Miller. Her appointment is the latest communications appointment in the media and entertainment sector giving a relative outsider the top job. Disney this month brought in former BP...

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO