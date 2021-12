It’s been an exciting start to the fourth season of “Yellowstone” and fans of the hit show can’t wait to see what comes next. Kayce Dutton has been right in the middle of all the season four action and will likely continue to be. After surviving the attack on his life earlier this season, it is off to the races for Kayce. He dispatches the shooters advancing on his office and takes off after the van carrying the men who shot his father, John Dutton. After a short chase, he locates the van and all hell breaks loose. A mass shootout breaks out between the assailants and law enforcement with Kayce right in the middle. He gets the upper hand and kills the attackers but is shot in the abdomen. He survives the gunshot wound and appears to be alright as the season moves forward.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO