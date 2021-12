He was, or at least seemed to be, on everyone’s pound for pound list. Then came Guillermo Rigondeaux. For on a New York night in 2013, at Radio City Music Hall, of all places, Nonito Donaire, one of the most highly regarded and popular fighters on earth, was successfully dismantled by slick chess player Rigondeaux. Just over a year and a half later, Donaire was stopped outright by Nicholas Walters. Two more losses came, to Maggie Magdaleno and Carl Frampton respectively. As the 2010’s wound down, it looked like Donaire, perhaps the most popular Filipino fighter this side of Manny Pacquiao, was a man on the way out.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO