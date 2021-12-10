ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL: 15 of the Most Memorable Holiday Skits

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedic geniuses at “SNL” have brought hilarity to the holidays for almost five decades. Whether spoofing cheesy Hallmark movies or offering motivation from a mall Santa, “SNL” proves that the holidays are the perfect time of year to laugh. To bring you some fantastic...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

NBC Los Angeles

8 of Our Favorite Holiday-Themed ‘SNL' Sketches

“Saturday Night Live” truly makes the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year by delivering some of its best sketches. Throughout the month of December, “SNL” typically features a wide variety of skits that both celebrate and mock the holiday season. The show is currently on a brief...
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Kyle's Holiday - SNL

Kyle Mooney reflects on who brings him joy while trying to find Christmas plans. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon’s Lonely Christmas SNL skit is a holiday nightmare

Billie Eilish and comedian Kate McKinnon’s “Lonely Christmas” skit on Saturday’s episode (11 December) of Saturday Night Live was a hilarious, horrible holiday nightmare. The pre-taped sketch opened with Eilish – who was both host and musical guest of the episode – watching the snow fall through the window on Christmas Eve, when her gaze settles on her lonely, elderly neighbour (played by 37-year-old McKinnon) in the apartment opposite her own. In a bid to spread some Christmas cheer, she grabs a piece of paper, writes “Merry Christmas” on it and holds it up for McKinnon to see.Taking a...
TV & VIDEOS
AM 1390 KRFO

SNL Pokes Fun at Every Target Product You Need This Holiday Season

If you barely survived the Thanksgiving holiday, you may need these Target products to survive Christmas and New Year. Just in time for the holidays, SNL last week poked fun at holiday family gatherings with a timely, tongue-in-cheek parody sketch featuring all the Target products you may need to survive the holidays. After advertising everything you'd need for the perfect feast -- like Butterball Turkeys and buy-one-get-one deals on classic Thanksgiving sides and sauces -- the sketch takes an unexpected and all-too-realistic turn.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
