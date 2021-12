Kim Kardashian has reiterated her desire to separate from Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, despite the rapper’s public bid to reconcile with his estranged wife.On Monday (13 December), the reality TV star filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from the “Donda” singer and requested to be legally single. She claimed her lawyers have reached out to Ye and his counsel to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution” since she first filed for divorce in February this year, but that Ye has not responded to these requests, according to court documents obtained by...

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 39 MINUTES AGO