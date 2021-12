Jed Hoyer said even before the regular season had concluded that the Cubs were going to be “really active” in free agency, though debate ensued as to what that really meant. Signing 10 new players would represent a great deal of activity, even if they were all minimum deals for players with one collective WAR between them. Or the Cubs could simply check in on several top players, ensuring they could plausibly address the fans with a shrug and say they did their best.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO