Star of Blue Bloods, Bridget Moynahan has had a very good career in entertainment. In fact, she has amassed quite a net worth in her time. From magazines to Hollywood, there are so many great projects that Moynahan has been a part of. Fans might recognize her from Sex and the City, Serendipity, or I, Robot. She also appears as John Wick’s wife, Helen in John Wick and the sequel. Now, as ADA Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, she has established herself in yet another role since 2010. For the majority of her time on the show, she has made around $3 million a season.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO