The Cubs Have Been Sold, But Will They Now Leave Iowa?

TRANSACTION: The Chicago Cubs and free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman agreed to a three-year, $71 million contract. – Keith Law, The Athletic: “The Cubs had been quiet this offseason, which, coupled with their sell-off at the trade deadline, seemed like more evidence the Ricketts (ownership family) weren’t going to spend and the team wasn’t going to compete this year. That changed in a flash with the signing of Marcus Stroman — my pick for the top free-agent starter on the market this winter — to a surprisingly short, three-year deal with an AAV that could reach $25 million a year if he hits some achievable innings targets. Stroman offered the best combination of upside and floor of any starter on the market.”

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO