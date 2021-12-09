ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour With Buckcherry

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Alice Cooper coming to Grand Forks

Alice Cooper will bring his theatrical brand of hard rock to Grand Forks for a concert on April 7th. The Alerus Center says tickets for the show go on sale this Friday starting at $39.50. Cooper was born in Detroit Michigan and moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while they were all in high school in Phoenix, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles. Joining Cooper on the tour is special guest Buckcherry.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wvli927.com

Alice Cooper Rolls Out 2022 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper is heading back on the road next month for a major three-month North American trek that also takes in a total of nine Canadian cities. Alice and his band kick off the trek on January 27th in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesar's, with the dates running through April 23rd when the tour hits Paso Robles, California's Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Buckcherry will serve as the opening act on most of the stops.
MUSIC
foreveraltoona.com

Alice Cooper 12/10/21

Alice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT News, Cooper will be embarking on a trek on both the East and West coasts starting in March of 2022. Buckcherry will support Alice Cooper on the tour, which will wrap up in California on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Alice Cooper On March 22nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper introduced shock rock to the masses—and now he’s bringing it to NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. The man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the ‘70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He’ll be joined by Buckcherry, the ‘90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.
NEWARK, NJ
wvli927.com

Joe Jackson Announces 2022 ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ Spring Tour

'80s hitmaker Joe Jackson has rolled out his 28-date “Sing, You Sinners!” 2022 tour. Jackson launches the jaunt on May 11th playing Durham, North Carolina's Fletcher Hall and performing through June 25th when he hits Charleston, South Carolina's Charleston Music Hall. Joe Jackson will forever be remembered for his 1970's...
CELEBRITIES
KFYR-TV

Alice Cooper coming to Bismarck in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry are coming to Bismarck on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.
BISMARCK, ND
prrecordgazette.com

Shock rocker Alice Cooper to play Calgary

He’s no longer Eighteen, like the hit song that started it all, but shock rocker Alice Cooper is bringing his hit-heavy show to Calgary’s WinSport Arena in April 2022. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With a catalogue of earworms like Welcome to...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Hot Chip Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

English Synthpop Band, Hot Chip, has just announced their North American Tour Dates. Hot Chip has joined the plethora of artists that have decided to hit the new year running and getting back to what the Music Industry needs: Touring. Like everyone else, Hot Chip’s last tour was in 2019 for their last release, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, and now they will be returning to North America with 14 tour dates, traveling through the US, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Boston, and even adding a stop in Mexico during the months of April and May. They will also be joined by LA Priest for the entire duration of the tour.
VENTURA, CA
theprp.com

Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

Knocked Loose have announced the dates for a U.S. headlining run due to take place this coming spring. Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo have been announced as support acts for the trek. Early fan pre-sales will be launching shortly, with Knocked Loose advising fans to “shoot us a text at 502-289-6067 for first dibs.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00am local time.
MUSIC
