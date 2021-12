A new report finds that Maryland state agencies regularly cite Eastern Shore poultry operations for pollution permit violations but rarely hand out penalties. More than 80% of 182 poultry farms visited by state inspectors between 2017 and 2020 were found out of compliance with their pollution-control permits, according to the Environmental Integrity Project, which reviewed more than 5,000 pages of inspection documents from the state departments of environment and agriculture. Most of those failures stemmed from a blend of recordkeeping errors and waste management problems, such as manure left on driveways or unsanitary handling of dead birds. Some involved excessive application of manures.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO