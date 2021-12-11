ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Guard helps virus-sapped states

By ED WHITE, Associated Press Published:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore U.S. states desperate to defend against COVID-19 are calling on the National Guard and other military personnel to assist virus-weary medical staffs at hospitals and other care centers. People who became sick after refusing to get vaccinated are overwhelming hospitals in certain states, especially in the Northeast and...

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Three Northeast states deploy National Guard amid medical capacity crisis due to pandemic

(CNN) — The governors of Maine and New York deployed the National Guard in response to dangerously low capacity at statewide medical facilities due to the pandemic. The New York National Guard announced Wednesday that it had deployed 120 medics and medical technicians to a dozen long-term care facilities statewide. The deployment came at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who issued the order last week in response to staffing shortages.
The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
National Guard arrives in Rochester to help staff healthcare facilities

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the National Guard have come to Monroe County, one day after Gov. Kathy Hochul enacted a State of Emergency for New York. Monroe Community Hospital, the largest stand-alone nursing home in the region, received the first cohort of National Guard medics on Saturday morning. The facility, which is licensed for 566 beds, is slated to receive 26 medics in total, according to Monroe County Hospital Executive Alyssa Tallo. "A need was recognized, and we’re very thankful to have them here to help us meet a need," said Tallo.
Tennessee Gov. Lee to deploy state National Guard to Texas border

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is deploying additional Tennessee Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border in early 2022 to help combat a surge in deadly drugs being smuggled into the U.S. as part of the ongoing border crisis. “An open border has far-reaching consequences that are...
Long-term care providers get help from National Guard

Providers in New York and Minnesota are receiving additional help from National Guard forces to aid with severe staffing shortages amid worries about the omicron variant. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) last week announced her state was ready to deploy National Guard members to help short-staffed nursing homes. On Thursday, she released additional details about the plans and said that National Guard medical teams will be supporting identified facilities where additional help and resources are needed.
Maine National Guard Activated to Help Amid Increasing COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Gov. Janet Mills announced that she has activated additional members of the Maine National Guard to help alleviate short-term capacity constraints at hospitals and maintain access to inpatient health care services for Maine people amid a sustained surge of COVID-19. The Governor’s decision follows discussions with Maine’s hospital systems and...
New Hope Nursing Home Receives Help From MN National Guard

A New Hope nursing home is getting help from the Minnesota National Guard to address staffing shortages caused by the pandemic’s toll. About 30 Minnesota National Guard members started working at North Ridge Health and Rehab on Monday. Governor Tim Walz recently activated the Guard to help deal with severe staffing shortages at long-term care facilities.
FEMA, National Guard sending help to strained New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of New Hampshire National Guard members will be deployed soon to help overwhelmed hospitals across the state. Seventy members will be assigned to work at hospitals dealing with surges in COVID-19 patients. Guard members will help hospitals with backroom and non-clinical tasks, allowing the hospitals...
Oklahoma sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for state National Guard

The state of Oklahoma has sued the Biden administration over a Defense Department mandate that its National Guard forces must get the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an unconstitutional and dangerous overreach by the federal government. The lawsuit, filed late Thursday, seeks a temporary injunction and a permanent restraining order against...
