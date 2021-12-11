Penguins News & Rumors: Trading With Canucks, Letang & Fleury

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in a race for a Wild Card spot. They’ve done most of their battling without Sidney Crosby before getting him back recently. While they got Crosby back, they’re still without their other superstar, Evgeni Malkin. Malkin currently sits on long term injured reserve and the...
In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, drama surrounds the future of John Klingberg, the power play continues to dominate, and Anton Khudobin is currently the odd man out in goal. John Klingberg Trade Rumors. Even before the Stars added Ryan Suter to their lineup, Klingberg has been...
Uncertainty continues to hover over the Vancouver Canucks as their season spirals out of control. Their plunge toward the bottom of the standings raised ongoing questions over the futures of general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green. It's also generated trade speculation regarding some of their core players.
The Chicago Blackhawks just traded traded goaltender Malcolm Subban. Now, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the club is undecided about the future of goaltender Marc-André Fleury. On “The Point,” Kaplan said the Blackhawks would listen to trade proposals for the 2021 Vezina Winner, but there are many factors to moving Fleury.
In this edition of Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, J.T. Miller is receiving interest from multiple teams across the NHL. The Canucks have shown interest in Jake DeBrusk and an update on Travis Hamonic. Rangers Interested in Miller. Frank Seravalli reports multiple teams have been circling around Miller. His former...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Guentzel scored two power-play goals after the Canucks had three players sent to the penalty box in quick succession. Sidney Crosby had a goal and a pair of assists, and Kris Letang added three assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry had 22 saves. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 40 of 44 shots.
VANCOUVER -- Jake Guentzel had a hat trick and an assist to extend his NHL career-best point streak to 12 games and help the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Guentzel has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) during the longest active streak in...
In the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors, the organization makes major moves to start a new era. The Canucks have fired general manager (GM) Jim Benning. Also, the club fired head coach Travis Green and replaced him with Bruce Boudreau. Canucks Fire Benning. The Canucks fired...
For the first time since June 8, goalie Tuukka Rask practiced with the Boston Bruins on Monday but he has yet to put pen to paper again with the B’s. There was total carnage on and off the ice in the NHL Sunday and Monday, including two coaching changes and a former Boston Bruins assistant general manager Jim Benning getting fired.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it has been confirmed that Boston Bruins’ forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade. What comes next out of Boston and who might be interested? There is more information coming to light when it comes to the GM situation in Montreal. Who are the candidates and how does the Jeff Gorton hire fit into a future decision? The Edmonton Oilers offered key updates on numerous player injuries and the Vancouver Canucks could be among the targets for Evander Kane.
The NHL trade deadline is March 21. But the moves we will see then are rooted in discussions that begin now. In fact, now that we've passed American Thanksgiving -- the threshold many front offices use to assess whether their team will be a playoff team -- trade chatter around the league is beginning to pick up.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a number of coaches and executives were fired in a 24-hour period. What’s next for the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers? Meanwhile, Connor McDavid got a 5-minute and a game misconduct penalty for boarding on Sunday evening. Is he looking at a potential suspension? Is Justin Holl a serious trade candidate over the next few weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Finally, is a rebuild actually over in Ottawa?
In the latest edition of Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors, the organization has been doing external research on potential general manager and coach candidates. Additionally, the team has permission to approach Claude Julien as an option behind the bench. The Canucks won’t pursue Evander Kane in a trade, and lastly, the NHL has suspended Brad Marchand due to an incident in Sunday night’s game against the club.
Floundering near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Vancouver Canucks fired general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green. Bruce Boudreau replaces Green on a two-year contract while Stan Smyl takes over for Benning on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found. Despite winning their...
Just as soon as it arrived, the Stan Smyl era of the Vancouver Canucks’ front office has come to an end, the former captain going undefeated as GM over his two-game stint. Replacing him is Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford, hired by the team Thursday as the club’s president of hockey operations and interim GM.
According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the NHL market on goaltenders will pick up soon, if it hasn’t already. In fact, she’s already calling the market a hot one with a number of names out there in the rumor mill. Among the names she mentioned, Marc-Andre Fleury, Joonas Korpisalo, and a few names out of the Dallas Stars organization were her focus during a recent episode of The Point.
Last week Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded and plenty of NHL rumors have been floating around. It has been reported by many media outlets that as many as 10 teams are interested in making a trade. Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet Saturday Night Hockey’s 32 Thoughts segment and reporting...
In the newest edition of Vancouver Canucks ‘ News & Rumors, the organization has shown interest in a couple of front office candidates. Former Canucks’ president and general manager(GM) Mike Gills and former assistant GM Laurence Gilman have emerged as two names in the mix for front office jobs. Additionally, former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is someone the club is interested in for a front-office position as well.
As the Chicago Blackhawks work beyond the quarter-season mark of their 2021-22 campaign, the storylines surrounding their on-ice play have already shifted dramatically. What began as their worst starts in franchise history has since seen a turnaround that has their record nearing the .500 mark. As such, you can bet there is a lot to talk about. Both in terms of what’s changed to get them here and even that which still needs to if they hope to progress from this point.
