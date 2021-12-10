Batting with anticipation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBeing a bat chasing prey, scientists say, is a bit like trying to hit a tennis ball under a strobe light. That’s because bats track objects by echolocation – basically a type of sonar in which they generate high-frequency sounds and listen for the returning echoes. But they can’t click continuously,...

cosmosmagazine.com

Rappahannock News

Bats: An Ally in the Night

Look up into a twilit sky, and you’re likely to see a tiny silhouette fluttering across the dusk. Evoking fear in some, and fascination in others, the bat has a storied reputation. Here in Virginia, 17 bat species take to the skies (residents can rest assured that the Vampire Bat is not among them). Among these are three federally listed endangered species: Gray Bats, Indiana Bats, and Virginia Big-Eared bats.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New sensing technologies to study elusive flying bats

How can we understand the activity of wild bats? Mostly soundless, flying in the dark, bats feed at night and evade our senses. Many bats can use echolocation to hunt and can avoid the traditional nets used to capture them; those that do not "echolocate" cannot be detected by ultrasound bat detectors. Now, an international research team led by the University of Göttingen has developed a new method ("bat point counts") by combining modern sensing technologies—thermal, ultrasonic and near-infrared—to detect, identify and count all bats flying around in a certain range. This new non-invasive method allows scientists to better understand bat behavior and populations, which should lead to better informed conservation science. The results were published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
nationalgeographic.com

Meet the bat that eats other bats

Lamanai Archaeological Reserve, Belize“It’s the Vampyrum!” Winifred Frick called out from the darkened trail ahead. The rainforest around us thrummed with katydids, while howler monkeys whooped into the clammy night. As I caught up with Frick at the mist net—a spool of black mesh scientists used to catch bats for study—I looked over her shoulder, and the sight made my heart flutter.
WILDLIFE
wildlife.org

Which North American bats are most impacted by WNS?

Research on bat populations in North America reveals how much they are declining in areas impacted by white-nose syndrome. The fungal disease has destroyed entire populations of bats in the United States and Canada. Bats in a large area that includes most of eastern and central North America and the Great Lakes region have been discovered with white-nose syndrome. Researchers recently looked at large-scale impacts of white-nose syndrome on five bat species in North America.
WILDLIFE
State
Maryland State
Cosmos

The double-threat copper surface that kills bacteria in minutes

The newest warrior in the fight against antibiotic resistance may come with a copper shield. A team of nanotechnologists have developed a copper-based substance that kills more than 99.99% of bacteria on it within a couple of minutes. Copper has long been known for its antimicrobial properties – it’s been...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Big brain time: why ancient fish moved onto land

Why did fish decide to move out of the water and onto land 370 million years ago? New research from Flinders University reveals it was a brainy decision. In a study, published in PeerJ, researchers used CT scanning to investigate the internal bones of an ancient Cladarosymblema narrienense fossil – a 330 million-year-old fish from the Carboniferous Period found in Queensland, and ancestor of the four-limbed vertebrate tetrapods – and found that it had a really smart brain, for a fish.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Einstein’s theory holds up after 16-year test

An international team have put Einstein’s theory through the ringer with the help of a double pulsar system and 16 years of rigorous testing. Using telescopes from around the world, including Australia with the CSIRO’s Murriyang radio telescope, at Parkes, they found that Einstein’s general theory of relativity – originally published back in 1915 – still holds true today.
SCIENCE
#Bats#Animals#Snapshots#Johns Hopkins University
Phys.org

Benefits of cacao farms for birds and bats

Cacao farms not only provide us with the pleasure of chocolate, but also offer potential advantages for biodiversity-friendly agriculture. The benefits to biodiversity have been widely studied in tropical rainforests, but were so far unknown in tropical dry forests. An international team of researchers led by the University of Göttingen has now reported for the first time how seasonal effects drive the presence of birds and bats—the most important consumers of insect pests—in cacao agroforests in Peru. The results were published in Agriculture Ecosystems and Environment.
AGRICULTURE
Cosmos

Dragon-star spews fire at nearby planets

Astronomers spying on a nearby stellar system have observed a massive burst of energy and charged particles, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), bigger than anything we’ve ever seen – and it hints at how volatile our own early solar system might have been. The offending star,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era

Following an era known as the medieval warm period, temperatures in Europe in the early 15th century fell sharply in what has become known as the little ice age.This remarkable cold period brought increased glaciation in mountains, expansion of some areas of sea ice, crop failures, famines and disease across Europe.Undependable summers were followed by harsh winters, during which rivers and canals routinely froze over. In the UK, the first River Thames “frost fair” was held in 1608, and was an almost annual occurrence until the last one in 1814.The little ice age was not believed to have been due...
EARTH SCIENCE
Garden & Gun

Standing up for Lowcountry Bats

At 9:52 on a muggy July night, our first bat flies into the ghostly filaments of a net suspended high in the air. It’s a young female Seminole: petite, the color of mahogany, fluffy, snub-nosed, and emitting a click that would be as loud as a freight train, if only we could hear it.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Parasitic honeybee mite uses vibrations to sense where it is in the hive, study says

Tiny parasitic mites that are a threat to the honeybee frequently send strong vibrational pulses into the surface they live on, a new study has found.Scientists argue the vibration could be produced for the purpose of environmental probing, with the mite exploiting the material’s response to the signal in order to examine its surroundings.They hope the discovery could lead to understanding how to manage and potentially eradicate Varroa destructor mite infestations in the hive.Using ultra-sensitive tools, scientists at Nottingham Trent University recorded the repeated knocking of the 1mm creatures, which they do by abruptly jolting their bodies.According to the researchers,...
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

Alan Duffy: a passion for science

From staring at the night sky in Northern Ireland to now directing the Space Technology and Industry Institute at Swinburne University of Technology, astrophysicist Alan Duffy has become one of Australia’s best-known public scientists. In this interview, the outgoing Lead Scientist of RiAus opens up about his pathway into...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Ancient avian megafauna plagued by crippling bone disease

An exceptionally rare fossil discovery by Flinders University researchers in South Australia has offered new insight into the demise of a giant Australian bird, Genyornis newtoni – and the picture isn’t pretty. Publishing in Papers in Palaeontology, the researchers describe presentations of severe bone infections, known as osteomyelitis,...
WILDLIFE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE

