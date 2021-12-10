Complexity and Cost Versus Risk

The legal department is on the front end of defining what risks a company faces. It's hard to quantify risks, and most lawyers are reticent to put a percentage range on probabilities. Risk analysis must be embedded in the business, rather than being a theoretical exercise. While a company’s compliance...
Successful companies are taking steps to increase supply chain resiliency. How products are designed plays a critical role in determining downstream manufacturing costs and how quickly companies can reroute supply chain operations when needed.
I recently read Scott Carey’s great InfoWorld article that focuses on application complexity as an agent for reducing developer productivity and livelihood. The article has some great ideas, including focusing on reining in complexity by using standardized third-party services and other techniques. This is a strategy that I agree has value to many organizations.
As individuals, our values are constantly reflected in the way we choose to behave–specifically, where we invest our time, energy, and money. The same is true for corporations and cloud providers. Mike Jung, CEO of Cloud Spectator, says he sees this play out in the research he conducts on...
Miller Report for the Week of December 6th, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. We can all feel the pinch. Favorite watering holes have gone out of business. We can’t comfortably travel like we used to. Supply chains are a mess. Inflation is at 6.2%, the highest in 20 years (although not as high as in the 70’s when it hit 13.5% or during WWII when it was 18%). Unemployment rates are high, yet at the same time, there are staffing shortages across the board. Many businesses that depend on direct involvement with customers, such as restaurants and hotels, have been particularly hard hit. Meanwhile, companies like Amazon and Chewy along with their delivery partners UPS and FedEx, are posting high earnings. It all seems crazy.
Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
Engineering product development is undergoing rapid change. Products are becoming complex while development & launch timelines are getting crunched, with expectations of reduced product and product development cost. Oil & Gas (O&G) has adopted technology and has implemented best practices to address these challenges, without lowering the bar on safety, performance, and reliability.
A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
You should be aware of when specific federal and state benefits will be reimbursed and how they will be affected by the holiday around Christmas. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) typically deposits benefits at the same time every month, regardless of weekends or holidays. It is critical to note,...
The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
People who are out of work are more likely to experience too much sleep, too little sleep, and disturbed sleep, according to findings published in the journal Economics and Human Biology. These problematic sleep outcomes are especially likely to afflict those experiencing prolonged unemployment. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment has...
A growing number of Americans are citing mental health issues for why they aren't working. One-fifth of adults not looking for jobs said it's because of mental health, according to a new McKinsey survey. Mental health pressures have emerged as another factor fueling the labor shortage and slowing the jobs...
Reluctance to accept a COVID-19 booster vaccine was reported in 12 percent of young adults, compared to 8 percent of adults aged 30–59 and 3 percent of adults aged over 60, find UCL researchers as part of the COVID-19 Social Study. Meanwhile, booster unwillingness was twice as high in...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
