Research and Technology Seed Funding Available Through the 2022 SyracuseCoE Faculty Fellows Program
Faculty from Syracuse University and SyracuseCoE Partner institutions—SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and SUNY Oswego—are invited to submit proposals for innovative research and development efforts in clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency and healthy buildings, and water resources. This funding is intended to catalyze externally-sponsored projects and to...news.syr.edu
