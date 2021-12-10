ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowners with holiday lights in Central Ohio watching for wicked weather

By Lu Ann Stoia
cwcolumbus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High winds and rain will not cancel Christmas for a west side man who said he is a little like Clark Griswold when it comes to lighting up his home at the holidays. The life-size nativity by State Auto at the Christmas Corner on...

CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
columbusnavigator.com

This Holiday Light Display Raises Money For Adoptable Dogs Around Central Ohio

Tens of thousands of lights, multiple acres, and all for a good cause!. The Lucy Depp Park light show is one of the most technologically advanced neighborhood light shows in Central Ohio. Each year, thousands of lights are coordinated across 6 houses and 7.5 acres of land to create quite an incredible show.
