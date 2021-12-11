ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JEWELRY episode

WHYY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring:...

video.whyy.org

azpbs.org

Craft in America “Jewelry” & “Harmony”

Unearth the splendor of American culture crafts and the people behind the artistry in two new episodes of “Craft in America.”. “Jewelry” explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring: classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.
APPAREL
womanaroundtown.com

Vintage 1920s/1930s Silver Jewelry

There’s something about wearing early estate jewelry. Though copied today, original work offers history, craftsmanship and patina. Left: 1920s Y necklace: Prong set purple faceted glass and faux pearls falling into two drops, each with a larger faux pearl at the end. 31″ in total, with 1″ difference in each of the drops. Very good condition for the age. including minor or light scratches, oxidation or patina of metal or other blemishes. $45.00.
APPAREL
ocmomblog.com

Meaningful Jewelry You Can Pass On

Family heirlooms and heritage gifts are an excellent way of keeping some family history. Passing something down from generation to generation is also a great way to remember. So not only will you remember previous family history, but the memory of a recently passed loved one too. And the great thing is meaningful jewelry doesn’t need to be expensive either.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Modern Locket Jewelry

Annoushka offers Birthstone Locket Charms in a variety of rainbow candy colors. The jewelry collection puts a modern spin on the traditional piece with the addition of birthstone gems framed in white diamonds. The jeweler was drawn to the history of birthstones as inspiration for the new collection. In the...
APPAREL
myneworleans.com

What’s Hot: Holiday Jewelry

A supernova small pendant necklace with diamonds by David Yurman is like wearing fireworks when the clock strikes midnight. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 110-B, 504-832-0000, LMFJ.com. Sparkle like a flute of champagne in a duet of David Yurman Chatelaine® full pavé triple drop earrings in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pbs.org

HARMONY episode

HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Geometric Jewelry Collections

Lily Toya launched the VERGE Concrete Jewelry Collection, boasting geometric shapes and hues of grey, black, and white. The collection stays true to designer Lily Toya's minimalist style. Her distinctive collection fuses concrete with boldly colored metals. VERGE Concrete offers four necklace designs. The Tessera, Diatomi, Obris, and Platera are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Ultraviolet Light-Charged Jewelry

'NOGU Studio's Firefly Glass' jewelry shimmers and shines for multiple reasons. Each piece is made from a special kind of glass that was hand blown with small phosphorescent particles suspended within each piece. The jewelry glows emerald green when charged with an ultraviolet light or placed under sunlight. Each piece...
APPAREL
Rogersville Review

Winter wedding jewelry trends

Jewelry in the form of a ring is often how the wedding planning begins. But don’t forget your other accessories in all the details for planning your big day. Here are the biggest trends in bridal jewelry for this year. Drop Earrings. Go big or go home when it...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Brass Jewelry

So-Le Studio created a sustainable necklace from discarded brass. By repurposing the material, the jeweler showcases how the industry can make steps towards eco-friendly manufacturing. Rather than opting for precious diamonds and cold, Maria Sole Ferragamo typically uses leather off-cuts and metal shavings to create unique and sustainable pieces of...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Bicycled-Inspired Gold Jewelry

Nadine Ghosn designed the new Lifecycle jewelry collection. Made with solid gold, the pieces in the collection celebrate the humble bicycle chain by attributing beauty to the otherwise mundane. Jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn's fascination for childhood joy led to exploring everyday objects as jewelry pieces. The designer has created bracelets...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Creative Jewelry Brands

Curious Creatures offers customers dainty and minimalist jewelry designs. The brand aims to inspire customers by fueling individuality and uniqueness through their demi-fine and fine jewelry. Each Curious Creatures piece is designed in-house. The jewelry range includes modern silhouettes using the raw nature of gemstones. Ideal for every occasion, the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Connected Tech Brand Jewelry

The Apple Ring concept has been designed by Konstantin Milenin and The Apple Stack as a wearable technology solution that would fit in well with the tech brand's existing product ecosystem for a compact way to stay connected. The digital jewelry piece is imagined in the form of the Apple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

How to Shop for Jewelry at Auction This Month

If you have been obsessing over the fabulous bold gold ‘80s jewelry in the House of Gucci movie, you now have a chance to get those vintage style pieces—at potentially great prices—at the December jewelry auctions. Hundreds of jewels, including iconic styles from the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, and David...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MUSIC

