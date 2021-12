The Crossroads Classic will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 11th and final time on Saturday. The opener pits Purdue and Butler, followed by Indiana and Notre Dame. Over the past decade, Butler and IU produced more memorable moments than Purdue and Notre Dame. IU has the best record in the event, going 7-3 and 4-1 vs. Notre Dame. Butler is 6-4 overall and 4-1 against Purdue. The Irish are 4-6 and the Boilermakers 3-7. ...

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO