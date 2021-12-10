Box: Riverview Gardens 58, Medicine and Bioscience 18

On Tuesday night at Riverview High School, the Mountain View Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets both picked up road conference victories over Riverview. In the first game, the Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets dominated the Riverview Lady Raiders 69-31. Mountain View scored early and often on their way to their fourth conference win of the season and fifth consecutive victory. Josie Storey led the Lady ‘Jackets with 33 points; Kennedy Holland added 16 points and 10 rebounds; Emily Fletcher added 7 points; and Lailee Barker contributed 6 points, as the Lady ‘Jackets improved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Lady Raiders dropped to 0-4 in conference play and 3-7 overall in the season.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO