Box: Riverview Gardens 58, Medicine and Bioscience 18

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball. Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Trinniti Matthews • Francis Howell Central basketball

Carson Smith • Eureka basketball Trinniti Matthews • Francis Howell Central basketball Olivia Schiffer • St. Charles wrestling Jasmine Gray • Pattonville basketball Tyler King • Parkway West basketball. A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Matthews had 24 points and five rebounds in a 56-24 nonconference win...
Mountain View basketball: Yellowjackets vs. Riverview Raiders

On Tuesday night at Riverview High School, the Mountain View Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets both picked up road conference victories over Riverview. In the first game, the Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets dominated the Riverview Lady Raiders 69-31. Mountain View scored early and often on their way to their fourth conference win of the season and fifth consecutive victory. Josie Storey led the Lady ‘Jackets with 33 points; Kennedy Holland added 16 points and 10 rebounds; Emily Fletcher added 7 points; and Lailee Barker contributed 6 points, as the Lady ‘Jackets improved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Lady Raiders dropped to 0-4 in conference play and 3-7 overall in the season.
Clarendon’s Dax Courtney, Quincey McAdoo react to signing with Razorbacks

CLARENDON, Ark. — Clarendon’s 4-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and 3-star tight end Dax Courtney inked with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, making it official as future Hogs. Pledging to Arkansas in August 2020 as the second commit of the class, 6’6″ Courtney couldn’t be happier to bleed Razorback red. A former Florida State commit, McAdoo flipped […]
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Edwardsville's Patterson chases his dream into weird world of NFL kicking

Edwardsville’s Riley Patterson chose one of the craziest sports professions to pursue. He is a placekicker. Here is how longtime NFL kicker John Carney once described the job:. “Kickers, we can be scapegoats — as hero or goat of the game — and so we’re easy targets. We sign...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury. Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye. Hurts sat out a...
#Riverview Gardens#Medicine And Bioscience#Pattonville 62#Parkway West 35 Recap

